Nigel Adkins has sent a message on Twitter following his departure from Charlton Athletic (see tweet below).

Thank you @SandgaardThomas for the opportunity, honour and privilege to be the Manager of @CAFCofficial Good luck to you, @johnnie_jackson the staff, team, supporters and everyone connected with @CAFCofficial in the future. Nigel https://t.co/jExM7owc7D — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) October 22, 2021

The Addicks made the decision to sack him following their poor start to the season.

Adkins has thanked Thomas Sandgaard for the opportunity to manage the club over the past seven months.

He has also wished the club luck going forward.

How it panned out

Adkins was chosen as the man to replace Lee Bowyer in March and started life at the Valley well.

His side only just missed out on a place in the Play-Offs last season and fans were excited ahead of this campaign.

It was a hectic summer for the London club with many comings and goings.

However, the new signings have taken a while to gel together and the team have won just twice in 13 games this term.

They are currently in the relegation zone but will be hoping caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson can lift them up the league table.

What next?

Adkins took time out of the game following his exit from Hull City in 2019 and it will be interesting to see what he does now.

There is no doubting his experience in the game and it is a shame that his time at Charlton didn’t work out in the end.

The Addicks begin life without him tomorrow away at Sunderland and will be hoping Jackson can inspire them to pick up a result.