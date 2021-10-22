Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos has confirmed he spoke to Manchester United this past summer.

He saw his contract at Charlton Athletic expire at the end of last season.

Amos, 31, decided not to stay with the Addicks in favour of a move back up north.

The Macclesfield-born ‘keeper discussed a move back to his former club Manchester United but decided against it.

‘In all honesty’…

He has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: “It was spoken about, going to Manchester United. But in all honesty, at the age of 31, I needed to be playing regular football.

“It was never really a serious discussion because I wanted to be playing week in, week out.

“I feel like I’m still improving all the time and, like many lads here, I believe I can reach a higher level with this club.”

Wigan move

Amos has made the number one spot his own at Wigan since his move to the DW Stadium.

He has played a key role in their impressive start to the season under Leam Richardson.

Charlton spell

The former England youth international spent two years on the books at the Valley, having previously had a loan spell there in 2018.

He was used as their number two under Dillon Phillips in his first year back with the Addicks.

They were relegated from the Championship and Amos then became their first choice last term.

However, despite making 48 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign, he chose not to pen a new contract with the London club.

A move back to Manchester United was a possibility a few months ago but Amos decided to join Wigan instead to get more game time.