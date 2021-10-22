Mansfield Town are expecting to be without Kellan Gordon again this weekend.

Tomorrow’s game is likely to come too soon for the defender.

The Stags are in action tomorrow against Exeter City away and will be looking to build on their decent 1-1 draw with Port Vale in mid-week.

Gordon, 23, has been out with a knee injury over recent weeks.

Mansfield could welcome back George Maris for their long trip down to Devon.

‘Bit too early’…

Their boss, Nigel Clough, has said, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad: “George Maris is the most likely. It will probably be a bit too early for Kellan Gordon.”

Read: Mansfield Town loanee heads back to Birmingham City for now

Big miss

Gordon’s absence has been missed by Mansfield during their stuttering run of form.

He suffered his injury in their game against Rochdale on 18th September and hasn’t featured in the last six games as he recovers.

The full-back doesn’t appear to be too far of returning to action and getting him back onto the pitch will be a boost.

Need to start picking up wins

Mansfield have made a slow start to the season and are currently sat in 21st place.

They have won just twice out of 13 games this term but will take confidence from their draw against Port Vale last time out.

The Valiants are one of the in-form teams in League Two at the moment.

Exeter will be another tricky game for the Stags and the Grecians are 7th in the division, three points off the top three.