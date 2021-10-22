Leyton Orient have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend.

Leyton Orient are back in action tomorrow against Stevenage away.

The O’s drew 1-1 against table toppers Forest Green Rovers in mid-week and will be eager to build on that decent point.

Non of their players came away from the last game with any injury concerns which is a boost.

‘All ok’…

Their boss, Kenny Jackett, has told their official YouTube channel: “We’re all ok. As I said, Sotiriou after one or two disruptive weeks has had a good week and he has sometimes been a worry for us so there’s no additions, but similarly nobody missing from Tuesday”.

Sotiriou back at it

The striker scored against Forest Green on Tuesday and will be eager to build on that.

He could turn out to be an important player for the London club this season.

The youngster only scored once in 25 games last term and has already bettered that in this campaign.

Other team news

Callum Reilly and Adam Thompson remain Leyton Orient’s only long-term absentees.

The pair both signed this past summer and the club will be keen to get them back onto the pitch as soon as possible.

Important game

Orient are currently sat in 10th place in the table and are only a point outside the Play-Offs.

They have been drawing too many games recently and will be eager to turning these draws into wins.

Stevenage are 20th in the league and have lost their last two games 3-0 to Oldham Athletic and Northampton Town respectively.