Port Vale’s Jamie Proctor is a big doubt for tomorrow’s clash against Colchester United.

Port Vale were without the striker against Mansfield Town in mid-week.

Proctor, 29, has suffered a stomach muscle injury.

He is expected to miss out against Colchester and could also be out for next weekend’s trip to Crawley Town.

‘Couple of weeks’…

Port Vale boss, Darrell Clarke, has said, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live: “It is grade one, so is a minor one, so hopefully a couple of weeks.”

Big miss

Proctor has been a hit with the League Two side since making the switch this past summer.

He has scored seven goals in 13 games in all competitions so far this season so his absence will be missed.

The 6ft 2inc man was released by Rotherham United at the end of last season having the second-half of the campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Experienced

The attacker injects some serious experience into Clarke’s side having racked up 350 appearances in his career to date.

He has also previously played for the likes of Preston North End, Swansea City, Fleetwood Town, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers.

Port Vale’s situation

The Valiants are currently sat in 4th in the league after their impressive start to the campaign.

They are five points off Forest Green Rovers at the top of the table.

Vale were held 1-1 by Mansfield last time out and will be eager to bounce back tomorrow.