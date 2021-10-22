Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has addressed the fans following a poor run of form for his side.

Portsmouth have been renowned for being in and around the play-offs for a while now. The club sacked manager Kenny Jackett after a series of disappointing campaigns and replaced him with brother duo Danny and Nicky Cowley last season.

Portsmouth look set to miss out on the top six unless they see a serious change in fortune. They’ve experienced just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions and just when it looked they had turned a corner with a 4-0 win against Sunderland, they’ve followed it up with a 4-1 and 4-0 defeat to Rotherham and Ipswich.

Cowley seems to understand the issues as he told the club:

“We’re clear on the reasons why we’ve come up a little bit short and it’s not just one thing, so we’re working hard to resolve that.”

It seems the former Lincoln boss understands what’s not working, but he needs the fans to stick with him and his squad for the time being as he acknowledges it wont be a quick fix.

Cowley added:

“No doubt people will question tactics – and people have every right to do so with the disappointing run we’ve been on.”

He seems to be facing the fact that some fans are beginning to ask the question if he is indeed the man to guide Portsmouth back to the higher divisions.

Pompey will look ahead to a tough test against John Coleman’s Accrington Stanley – a club well ran and known for being able to build a strong foundation that can challenge year upon year.

After a bumpy run Accrington need to win this weekend to ensure the gap between them and the top six doesn’t extend any further than the three points it is now.