Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has been full of praise for defensive duo Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier, after their contribution in Boro’s 2-0 win over Barnsley in midweek.

Middlesbrough have somewhat of a defensive injury crisis at present with only two fit defenders at their disposal. Bamba and Peltier have played at centre-back and left-back respectively, with Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair filling in alongside them in the back four.

Right-backs Anfernee Dijksteel and Darnell Fisher, centre-backs Dael Fry and Grant Hall, and left-back Marc Bola are all currently out injured.

Boro also allowed right-back Djed Spence and left-back duo Hayden Coulson and Jack Robinson leave on loan in the summer and so are light in numbers at the back.

But despite all of this, Middlesbrough have won both of their last two games, keeping clean sheets in both.

The Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock spoke out about both Bamba and Peltier, heaping praise on the pair.

“I’ve got to say, the two lads who were never expected to be in the team – Peltier and Bamba – they’ve been outstanding.

“I thought Peltier – I don’t think I’ve seen him play a better game for many years. He’s an unsung hero really.”

He went on to speak about the impact both Peltier and Bamba have off the pitch too, especially given their know how and experience after long playing careers.

“The determination, and both of them in the dressing room at half-time, they did my job for me really,” he said.

“That’s what you need, you need characters like that and I am delighted for them both.”

The duo will likely keep their place in the starting line-up this weekend, when Middlesbrough take on Cardiff City away. Both Howson and McNair are presumed to continue alongside them due to their lengthy injury list.

Warnock had expected Anfernee Dijksteel to return for their upcoming clash with the Bluebirds but the game looks to have come a bit too soon for the Dutchman.