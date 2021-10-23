Sunderland look to maintain their 100% win record at the Stadium of Light this weekend as they welcome struggling Charlton Athletic to the north east.

The Wearsiders come into this one with all the confidence and momentum they could have after an emphatic 4-0 win midweek against Crewe. Goals from Ross Stewart and Leon Dajaku helped Sunderland on their way to maximum points on Tuesday night.

Charlton have been disappointed by their start to the 2021/22 campaign, but following Nigel Adkins’ dismissal this week the Addicks will be confident their season can kick-start now. They currently sit in 22nd and Johnnie Jackson will take charge for this weekend’s game – a win could see Charlton leapfrog Shrewsbury depending on how they fare against Cambridge United.

Injury latest

Alex Pritchard was substituted midweek with a ‘whiplash’ type injury, Johnson told ChronicleLive. Aiden McGeady is still needing to be closely monitored following his ankle injury.

Arbenit Xhemajli is still building his fitness up with the U23s and Jordan Willis remains out with his ruptured patella.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Winchester

Doyle

Flanagan

Cirkin

Neil

O’Nien

McGeady (C)

O’Brien

Dajaku

Stewart

Prediction

We are sure both sets of supporters will have thought back to the 2019 play-off final where Charlton came out worthy winners and gained their promotion to the Championship and Sunderland will be determined to get their long-awaited revenge.

The game between these two sides has historic connotations and neither team ever runs away with it, there is nothing to say this weekend will be any different.

Both Sunderland and Charlton will be well backed with a crowd of over 30,000 expected to be in attendance and whilst the Black Cats carry all the momentum, the Charlton players now have a clean slate to work off.

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Charlton Athletic