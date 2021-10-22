Jack Wilshere has revealed in an interview with talkSPORT that he spoke to Wayne Rooney over the summer, about a potential move to Derby County.

Wilshere, 29, remains a free agent after his release from Bournemouth at the end of last season.

The former Arsenal favourite joined the Cherries on a short-term deal midway through the last campaign, going on to make 15 Championship appearances for the club.

But he’s been without a club since. Now, speaking on talkSPORT he’s revealed that he was in discussions with his former England teammate Rooney about a potential move to Pride Park over the summer, before deciding that it ‘wasn’t for him’.

Wilshere has become something of a controversial character in football following his Arsenal and West Ham years, and Derby County fans certainly had some things to say about him after his revelation about a potential summer move to their club.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Wilshere’s Derby County links:

Stay clear of us pal, not needed here https://t.co/WuDgx77Ica — Reece 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Reecedcfc) October 22, 2021

Our squads paper thin as it is, and with his injury record he's probably done us a favour there. — Gareth (@gcw047) October 22, 2021

Need fighters at Derby and tbh once Bielik is back and if he stays fit Wilshire doesn’t get into that Derby team. Unlucky Jack won’t be after him in Jan 💁🏻‍♂️ — Christopher Hill (@Chrissyh2711) October 21, 2021

' Im too good for this club " No thanks — derbyram1968 (@derbyram1968) October 22, 2021

Jack Wilshire roll his sleeves up like Ravel Morrison? Pipe down Jack lad. One of the greatest players in England's history has handed u a way back. You think your that good? Wheres the queue? — Backo (@Backo10Db) October 21, 2021

Holding out for ridiculous money that he isn’t actually worth – we don’t want you at Derby, that’s why we’ve end up in this mess with over hyped players like this — Dan 🐻🐑 (@dan161285) October 22, 2021