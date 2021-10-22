Jack Wilshere has revealed in an interview with talkSPORT that he spoke to Wayne Rooney over the summer, about a potential move to Derby County.

Wilshere, 29, remains a free agent after his release from Bournemouth at the end of last season.

The former Arsenal favourite joined the Cherries on a short-term deal midway through the last campaign, going on to make 15 Championship appearances for the club.

But he’s been without a club since. Now, speaking on talkSPORT he’s revealed that he was in discussions with his former England teammate Rooney about a potential move to Pride Park over the summer, before deciding that it ‘wasn’t for him’.

Wilshere has become something of a controversial character in football following his Arsenal and West Ham years, and Derby County fans certainly had some things to say about him after his revelation about a potential summer move to their club.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Wilshere’s Derby County links: