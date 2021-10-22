Released Derby County goalkeeper Emmanuel Idem has been training with Portsmouth.

Pompey have been taking a look at the stopper over recent months, as per a report by Hampshire Live.

Idem, who is 22-years-old, was released by Derby at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since the end of June and has been weighing up his next move in the game.

Seen at Fratton Park

The ‘keeper was spotted warming up with Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass the other night before Portsmouth’s game against Ipswich Town.

‘Larger than life’…

Their boss, Danny Cowley, has said: “He’s been with us since the summer. He’s been training with us.

“Manny Idem, I think he was at Derby last but he’s been coming and training with the group and he’s a good character, larger than life.

“Obviously has lots of energy, lots of enthusiasm and he is a good goalie as well. It has been good that he has been in and training with the group.”

Career to date

Idem had spells in the academies at Stoke City and Aston Villa before he was released by the latter in 2018.

He was subsequently snapped up by Macclesfield Town and had half-a-season playing in League Two.

The Londoner then had a spell in non-league at Canvey Island before Derby signed him last summer.

He was brought in to provide goalkeeping cover for the Rams but they decided to let him depart when his contract expired a few months ago.