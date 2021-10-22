Charlton Athletic are without a permanent manager following the departure of Nigel Adkins yesterday.

Here is a look at five outsiders for the vacant position-

Derek McInnes

He is available after parting company with Aberdeen earlier this year and may fancy having another crack at management in England having previously had a spell at Bristol City.

Michael Duff

The former Burnley defender guided Cheltenham Town to promotion from League Two last season and his side has adapted well to life in League One this term.

Neil Harris

He did an impressive job at fellow London side Millwall and is an option for the Addicks. The 44-year-old spent four years at the helm with the Lions and got them promoted to the Championship in that time.

His most recent spell at Cardiff City didn’t work out and he has a point to prove in the Football League now.

Chris Coleman

The 51-year-old managed the likes of Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry City and AEL before getting the Wales job in 2012.

He spent five years managing his country and guided them to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

More recent stints at Sunderland and Hebei China Fortune haven’t worked out but he will be weighing up his next move.

Michael Beale

The highly-rated coach is currently Rangers’ assistant manager having previously held roles at Chelsea, Liverpool and Sao Paulo. Could Charlton look to hand him his first managerial job in England?