QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand has discussed former R’s youngster Raheem Sterling in a recent interview with Express Sport.

Ferdinand was a favourite among QPR fans during his playing days at the club. Today, he remains in west London, working as the director of football at QPR as they look to build a more sustainable future than before, with Mark Warburton at the helm as manager.

But another former QPR player, Sterling, didn’t go down quite so similarly in the club’s folklore. Sterling spent seven years in the QPR youth academy between 2003 and 2010, before Liverpool brought him into their academy for a measly sum of £450,000 at first.

Eventually, Sterling would break into the Reds’ first-team and make over 100 appearances for them before heading to Manchester City, where he’s scored 115 goals in 304 appearances, turning out 71 times for England in the process too.

He’s reached some lofty heights since his days as a QPR youngster, and speaking to Express Sport about those days, Ferdinand had this to say:

“If we had the facilities [of Liverpool] then Raheem Sterling might have looked at us and might have felt that he could see himself progressing at the football club.

“If you have those things in place then you give someone an opportunity to think: ‘I can progress to QPR’s first team before I’m going to do it at Liverpool or Manchester City’.

“Raheem has done fantastically well, I can’t really look at him and say he’s done anything wrong. But perhaps he might have played in QPR’s first team before he played in Liverpool’s.”

QPR have become synonymous with bringing in young talents and giving them first-team opportunities. The likes of Ebere Eze, who was rejected by a number of London clubs before landing at QPR who gave him the oppurtunity, and he’s since gone on to become one of the brightest young players in the country.

Elsewhere, names like Ilias Chair and Chris Willock continue to prevail in this current QPR side, who have become genuine top-six contenders under Warburton this season. The future is bright for QPR but they remain vulnerable to Premier League vultures snapping up their best young players early on, and for very little.

It’s a problem a lot of teams in the Football League face today and sadly, very little can be done about it.