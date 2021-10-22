Carlisle United are narrowing down candidates for their vacant managerial position, as per a report by the News and Star.

Carlisle United are in the hunt for a replacement for Chris Beech, who was sacked last week following their poor start to the season.

His assistant, Gavin Skelton, has been placed in caretaker charge and has overseen the last two games against Tranmere Rovers and Newport County respectively.

He will also still be in the dugout for the Cumbrians for their game against Oldham Athletic tomorrow.

Ongoing

However, Carlisle’s hunt for a new permanent boss is ongoing behind the scenes.

The News and Star say the club are narrowing their search and further progress is expected after the weekend.

‘Working hard on that’…

Skelton has said: “I’m sure there’s a process in place and the powers-that-be will be working hard on that, and I’ll continue working hard on the football side.”

Names in the frame

There has been no concrete reports as to potential targets who Carlisle are pursuing as the club seem to be keeping things quiet.

Names have been doing the rounds on social media though with the likes of John McGreal, Paul Tisdale, Keith Hill and John Askey being mentioned. They are all available and possible options to the club’s hierarchy.

Thoughts?

The Cumbrians need an experienced boss to lift them up the table.

They shouldn’t be where they are in the league and certainly have the players to claw themselves away from the relegation zone.