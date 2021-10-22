Derby County assistant manager Liam Rosenior has insisted that both he and manager Wayne Rooney are content at the club, amid reports linking Rooney with Newcastle United this week.

Reports earlier this week linked Rooney with the vacant Newcastle United job.

The club’s new owners have dismissed Steve Bruce and already, a host of managerial names from across the world are being linked with the job at St James’ Park.

But Rooney, who was absent from his pre-Coventry City press conference yesterday due to illness, has already played down rumours of a move to Newcastle United, and now his assistant manager Rosenior has done the same.

“A lot of people spoke about inexperience,” Rosenior told ITV.

“I’ve been coaching for over 20 years, as a player, working on my craft, working on being a coach. Wayne’s been at the top of the game, in terms of his experience and now what I think we’re doing is we’re showing we have an idea. We have an identity in the way we play. But other than that, that’s all we’re focused on is Derby County.

“When people speak about other clubs, that’s for them to speak about. We’re delighted to be here, and my only focus is making sure this club gets back to where it deserves to be.”

The Rams remain bottom of the Championship table. They suffered a 12-point deduction for entering into administration last month and now find themselves on four points after three-straight draws in the Championship.

Rooney and Rosenior continue to go about business as usual at Pride Park. Off the pitch, the club’s administrators are working hard to find a new buyer and things look to be moving in a positive direction.

As for the reports linking Rooney to Newcastle, they seem speculative at best, and for Rooney who’s still fresh into management it doesn’t seem like a viable move at this point of his career.

Derby County’s game at Coventry City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.