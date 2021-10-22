Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard seems in ‘no rush’ to appoint a new manager, reports South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

Adkins was relieved from his Charlton Athletic duties yesterday. Charlton Athletic had started the season in dismal form under the 56-year-old, who leaves the club after seven months at the helm.

The Addicks sit in 22nd-place of the League One table and this weekend travel to title-challengers Sunderland, with assistant manager Johnnie Jackson taking caretaker charge of the side.

Jackson, who made 279 appearances in all competitions as a player for Charlton Athletic, has taken caretaker charge of the side this year.

And Cawley has revealed that Jackson ‘will get a crack’ at the job, before going on to mention that Sandgaard is in no rush to bring in Adkins’ permanent replacement:

Just had a chat with Thomas Sandgaard. He's made it clear that no rush to bring in a replacement and that Johnnie Jackson will get a crack at showing what he can do. Will be more in @SthLondonPress tomorrow. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) October 21, 2021

Jackson, 39, is reportedly keen on landing the job on a permanent basis.

The Camden-born former midfielder made 499 appearances as a professional footballer and has been with Charlton in a non-playing capacity since retiring from playing in 2018.

He’s clearly someone who knows the club and its values, and knows the current crop of players too, so he’d be an ideal candidate to steady the ship and get the Addicks back on a positive track.

What’s more is that he’s earned promotion from League One with the club, once as a player and once whilst working under Adkins’ predecessor Lee Bowyer.

A trip to Sunderland is a huge test for Charlton this weekend. After they have some more favourable games and that’ll be where Jackson will really want to impress Sandgaard, and prove to him that he’s the right man for the job.