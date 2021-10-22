Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed to talkSPORT that he spoke to Derby County manager Wayne Rooney in the summer, over a potential move to Derby County.

Wilshere, 29, remains a free agent after leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season.

He signed for the Cherries on a short-term deal midway through the campaign and would go on to feature 15 times in the Championship in what was a second stint with the Cherries, scoring once and grabbing one assist.

But Bournemouth wouldn’t renew his stay and Wilshere has been a free agent since.

Now though, speaking to talkSPORT, Wilshere has revealed that he spoke to his former England teammate Wayne Rooney about a potential move to Derby County in the summer:

“I spoke to Wazza in the summer..” 🤝 🤔 “I thought about it, but it wasn’t for me.. It depends what comes up in January.” Jack Wilshere reveals Rooney spoke to him in the summer about signing for #DCFC. pic.twitter.com/egdkgfqLSY — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 21, 2021

Wilshere made 197 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, between 2008 and 2018. He graduated through the Gunners youth academy and burst onto the scene as a youngster, promising to become one of England’s finest midfielders of the time.

But injury would quickly plague his career and it’s limited him to less than 300 professional appearances in his career to date, which has seen him go from Arsenal to West Ham, and last season to Bournemouth.

He revealed in the above interview with talkSPORT that he was training with Italian league side Como in the summer and recently it was revealed that he’s back training with Arsenal as he tries to find a new employer.

Wilshere remains in his 20s and so he could yet have some years ahead of him in the game. But wages and injury fears are seemingly keeping him on the free market for the time being.