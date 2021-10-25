Bradford City currently sit in 11th-place of the League Two table after their opening 14 games of the season.

Here we take a look at the Bantam’s top five performers so far this season as per WhoScored…

5. Niall Canavan. 6.96

City’s captain Niall Canavan has missed seven fixture due to injury, which halted the defender’s impressive form to start the campaign.

The 6’4″ centre-half formed an impressive partnership with fellow Republic of Ireland defender Paudie O’Connor, which boosted the Bantams to 10 points from a possible 12.

Canavan has one goal to his name this season, the defender netted a close-range header to score a fourth against Stevenage.

4. Alex Gilliead. 6.97

The former Scunthorpe POTY and Newcastle youngster has been a constant starter for Derek Adams’ side so far due to lack of depth because of injuries to Abo Eisa and the sale of Oliver Crankshaw.

Gilliead has one goal contribution so far, which was a close range tap-in against Rochdale. This goal was vital in ensuring the three points for the Bantams.

3. Callum Cooke. 7.11

Callum Cooke is definitely deserving of third as his attacking contribution is very vital for the success of Andy Cook and also Charles Vernam.

City’s number eight has gathered two goal and three assists so far, his first goal being the terrific set-piece finish against Championship-side Nottingham Forrest.

2. Paudie O’Connor. 7.33

O’Connor has been a constant top performer for Bradford since his first appearance three years ago. The ex-Leeds player has captained the side in the absence of Canavan and has contributed in some excellent displays.

The defender has two goals so far, both being from Cooke’s corners. The Republic of Ireland international had some speculation about a potential move away in the summer, these could most definitely return if he continues his run of form.

1. Andy Cook. 7.43

Cook has been the goal scorer for the Bantams this season, after scoring six so far and also one assist. Cook’s most impressive game was his first half hat-trick against Stevenage, which finished in a 4-1 victory to the West Yorkshire side.

City’s number nine enjoyed a loan spell at Valley Parade last season. The former Stags player netted eight times in 21 appearances and earned himself a permanent move in the summer.