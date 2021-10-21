Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijskteel is likely to miss the game against Cardiff City on Saturday, according to Neil Warnock, despite the Boro boss having said he had hoped he would be fit and ready to return this weekend.

Middlesbrough only have two senior defenders fit at present. Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier are 36 and 34 respectively and when they signed, they won’t have expected to be playing week-in week-out.

However, given the club’s lack of options Bamba and Peltier are likely to continue at the back alongside midfielders Paddy McNair and Jonny Howson.

McNair partnered Bamba in the centre of defence, whilst Howson and Peltier played right-back and left-back respectively.

Warnock will have hoped to have Anfernee Dijksteel back at his disposal this weekend. The Dutchman has missed the club’s last five games through injury and the Middlesbrough manager had set a return date of this weekend.

But speaking after Boro’s recent 2-0 win over Barnsley in midweek, Warnock said he won’t be able to call upon the services of Dijksteel so soon.

“We won’t have any players back,” he said.

“I thought we might have had Dijksteel back by then, but I can’t see it watching him today.”

This means the Teessiders will have to wait until they can field a full-strength back four. Along with Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Darnell Fisher and Marc Bola are all also out injured.

Thoughts

Upon Dijksteel picking up his initial injury, Warnock said he would be out for a number of months and so the Cardiff fixture did sound too soon after the original assessment.

Despite their ‘injury crisis’, Boro have achieved back-to-back wins for the first time this season and back-to-back clean sheets to boot.

Sol Bamba and Paddy McNair have been the standout performers in the past few games, and look to have created a solid partnership at the back.