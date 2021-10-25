Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan in the January transfer window.

Ian Evatt had his Bolton Wanderers side in the League One play-offs in the early part of the season in which his team were scoring plenty. But with three-straight defeats and without a goal in each of them, including a heavy 4-0 home defeat to rivals Wigan Athletic, it is clear Bolton need to make moves for new players in January.

One player that has been linked with a move to the Wanderers is AFC Wimbledon’s Anthony Hartigan

What’s the latest with Anthony Hartigan?

Alan Nixon wrote in The Sun on Sunday (19.09.21, pg. 61) that Bolton Wanderers are planning a bid in January for the Englishman. Bolton are ‘hopeful’ to find the funds to sign the young central midfielder who is a key player for the Dons who like Bolton have scored 20 goals so far this season.

Since that report Wimbledon are now looking to hand the 21-year-old a new contract to keep him at the club and to fend off interest from other clubs. But with the January transfer window soon arriving Wimbledon will need to resolve the situation so they don’t lose their star man on the cheap to a league rival.

He’d be a keen signing for the Trotters but it won’t come cheap – Evatt and his side might need to put their money where their mouth is in the New Year if they want a strong finish in their return to League One.