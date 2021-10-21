Derby County defender Craig Forsyth will be absent once again as the Rams face Coventry City this weekend.

Forsyth, 32, has been absent from the Derby County squad for their last two games against Preston North End and Luton Town.

The left-back has enjoyed a decent start to the 2021/22 campaign, playing an important role in Wayne Rooney’s strong backline.

Now, with Coventry City up next for the Rams, assistant manager Liam Rosenior has provided an update on Forysth’s fitness.

Speaking with the Derby Telegraph, Rosenior confirmed that the Scottish defender has been staying at home as he struggles with illness, meaning he has not been in training.

“No,” Rosenior answered when asked with Forsyth would be fit for this weekend.

“Obviously he hasn’t been training. We have to make sure every player is fit and available for the long term.

“He has been away from the training ground, I know he is going crazy being stuck at home and we miss him here because he has had an outstanding start to the season.”

Who will feature in his absence?

With Forsyth set for a little longer on the sidelines yet, academy graduate Lee Buchanan will be the number one candidate to start at left-back against Coventry City.

He has been the go-to option on the left-hand side in the absence of Forysth. So far this season, he has made 11 appearances in the Championship, with seven of those coming from the start.

It will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old can help Derby stop Coventry from continuing their electric home form and secure a result at the weekend.