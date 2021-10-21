Blackburn Rovers’ talented youngster Zak Gilsenan has suffered an ACL injury, it has been revealed.

Gilsenan, 18, has been with Blackburn Rovers since the summer of 2018, joining from Premier League side Liverpool.

Since then, he has been working his way through the youth ranks at Ewood Park. His development earned him a professional deal with the Championship side, putting pen to paper on the contract in May of this year.

However, it has now been revealed that the promising youngster has suffered a cruel injury blow.

As per Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the Irish prodigy has suffered an ACL injury.

With Gilsenan suffering an ACL injury, those at Blackburn Rovers, both in the first-team and youth setup, will be looking to rally around the promising youngster.

Blackburn have endured some torrid luck with ACL injuries in recent seasons, with star playmaker Bradley Dack suffering the injury twice in quick succession.

Gilsenan’s time at Rovers to date

Since linking up with Blackburn Rovers, the vast majority of Gilsenan’s game time has come with the U18s.

The Dublin-born talent, formerly of FC Barcelona, has played 43 times for the U18s, managing 11 goals and three assists in the process. He has also appeared in the U23s side on occasion, making two appearances for Mike Sheron’s side earlier this campaign.

Gilsenan made two substitute appearances for the U23s in the early stages of this campaign, featuring against Leicester City and Spurs.