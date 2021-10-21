Sheffield Wednesday managed to fend off competition from Lincoln City and Crewe Alexandra to sign Wolves’ Theo Corbeanu in the summer, it has emerged.

Corbeanu, 19, hasn’t quite had the impact he would have hoped to have since joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

The Canadian talent has been in and out of Darren Moore’s matchday squads since arriving from Wolves, playing only four times across all competitions for the Owls.

Now, it has emerged that the young attacker’s situation could have panned out very differently, with The Athletic claiming two other League One sides were also in the chase for his services.

The Athletic (via The Star) has revealed that third-tier pair Lincoln City and Crewe Alexandra were also interested in Corbeanu in the summer.

However, it was Sheffield Wednesday who managed to secure a deal for the Wolves youngster.

Wednesday stint ‘a little disappointing’ so far

Corbeanu himself has admitted his spell at Hillsborough has been a “little disappointing” so far.

He made the move to Wednesday in the summer in a bid to pick up more senior experience elsewhere, but his game time has been limited so far this campaign.

The versatile forward, who can play out on the wing or through the middle, has been an unused substitute in the Owls’ last four League One games. It awaits to be seen if Corbeanu gets the chance to prove his worth in the coming weeks, with a recall clause included in his loan deal.