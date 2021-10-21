Luton Town’s in-form forward Harry Cornick has said he doesn’t see why the Hatters can’t make a push for promotion this season.

Cornick, 26, has played an important role in Luton Town’s strong run of form in the early stages of the season.

The forward has successfully cemented a place in Nathan Jones’ starting XI, managing six goals and three assists in 13 Championship outings. He was the star man once again last weekend, scoring twice as the Hatters defeated Millwall 2-0.

With Luton currently sat in 9th spot, Cornick has now spoken of the Hatters’ outside chances of making a push for promotion.

As quoted by Luton Today, the in-form attacker stated that he doesn’t see why Jones’ side can’t make a surprise push, especially given Barnsley’s run to the play-offs last season.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Hopefully we’ll take Luton there (Premier League) this year, hopefully we’ll keep getting wins and who knows?

“We’ve got a great squad this year, if you see Barnsley last year, they can get to the play-offs and have a crack at it, so I don’t see why we can’t do that this year.”

A key role to play

If Cornick and Luton Town are serious about making a charge for the top six, the forward will likely have a key role to play at Kenilworth Road.

He and Elijah Adebayo look to be Nathan Jones’ go-to strikers, with both enjoying successful starts to the new campaign. Their goals will continue to have a significant impact on the side’s success, so it will be interesting to see if they can maintain their form.

Luton’s next clash presents a good chance to collect another three points, with 22nd place Hull City travelling to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.