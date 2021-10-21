Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed he is waiting on scan results regarding an injury to midfielder Harrison Reed.

Reed, 26, was absent from Fulham’s first four Championship fixtures of the season.

Since then, he has managed eight appearances for the Cottagers, with his most recent league outing coming in Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City.

However, he was forced off at half-time due to a calf injury, making way for Tom Cairney, who made a goalscoring return against the Bluebirds.

Now, an initial update on Reed’s injury has emerged from Fulham boss Marco Silva.

As quoted by West London Sport, the Portuguese manager confirmed that he is waiting on scan results, adding that he doesn’t think it is a “serious” blow. Here’s what he had to say:

“I am waiting on the feedback of the medical staff about the calf.

“I don’t think it is serious, but we will have to wait and see what the scans say.”

With the Cottagers now facing a wait on Reed’s scan results, it awaits to be seen if he is fit to face in-form Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

An intriguing tie awaits

Sunday sees Silva and co take on Steve Cooper’s transformed Nottingham Forest side, who have vastly improved since the arrival of the former Swansea City boss.

While Fulham have won three of their last four and currently sit in 2nd place, Forest are on a run of four consecutive wins. Their turnaround in form has seen them rise out of the relegation zone, putting in some eye-catching displays in the process.

With a tough test up next for Fulham, it remains to be seen if Reed is available for selection.