Bournemouth host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

The Cherries currently sit top of the Championship and remain unbeaten in their opening 13 fixtures.

The Terriers are just inside the top six, a big improvement from last season where they finished 20th, narrowly surviving relegation.

How to watch?

Unfortunately for UK viewers there is no stream available for the game this weekend.

Injury updates

Scott Parker confirmed Adam Smith had been to see a specialist so he remains a doubt for this weekend.

Lewis Cook, who has been out since March, remains out with cruciate ligament rupture.

Following the upsetting earlier this month, David Brooks will also be out following his diagnosis with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Stacey

Cahill

Kelly

Zemura

Kilkenny

Lerma

Pearson

Christie

Solanke

Anthony

Prediction

Scott Parker’s side will be determined to remain undefeated for as long as possible, they will see this weekend as no easy affair but a winnable game by all means, especially with the game being played at the Vitality Stadium.

Huddersfield will be looking to upset the odds and do what 13 teams before them have failed to do, a win could help solidify their place in the play-offs for now, but facing top of the league the question begs, what mentality will they have going into this game with?

We expect this game to be tough for both sides, but we cannot see the visitors coming away from this with anything.

Score prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Huddersfield Town