Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley is determined to add more goals and assists to his game as he bids to keep his spot in Tony Mowbray’s starting XI.

Buckley, 22, has been a mainstay in Blackburn Rovers’s starting XI this season.

Tuesday night marked the first time the Rovers academy graduate hasn’t featured in the Championship this campaign, remaining an unused substitute as Tony Mowbray’s side fell to a 1-0 loss against QPR.

Prior to the midweek tie, Buckley had started in 11 out of 12 league games.

Now, as he bids to return to the starting lineup and keep his place there, Buckley has outlined what he wants to add to his game.

The Manchester-born talent told Blackburn Rovers’ official website that he is looking to chip in with more goals and assists as he looks to keep developing his game.

“I want to keep my position in the team and to add goals and assists to my games,” he said. “They’re vital for a midfielder.

“I’ve been unlucky at times because the chances have been there, particularly against Nottingham Forest.

“As long as I’m creating and helping the team going forward, I’m happy with that.

“It’s always about improving and getting better. I’m someone who has a growth mindset and I’m pleased with how I’ve started the season so far. I’ve always believed in myself but I have that confidence now going into every game.

“That’s a massive thing for me.”

Buckley’s tally so far

After 13 appearances across all competitions, Buckley is yet to find the back of the net this campaign. He has managed two assists, with one coming in the 5-1 win over Cardiff City and the other against Blackpool as Rovers lost 2-1.

Overall, he has managed seven goal contributions in 68 appearances for Blackburn (three goals, four assists).

Given that, prior to this season, Buckley had spent much of his time operating as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder, it shouldn’t come as much surprise to see he has a relatively low number of goals and assists.

However, he has been operating slightly further forward as an attacking midfielder for much of this season, so it will be interesting to see if he can chalk up some more goal contributions over the rest of the campaign.