Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has offered an injury update on Nick Powell.

The 27-year-old midfielder has undergone some scans which have revealed he has cracked a bone in his leg. The former Wigan Athletic midfielder is expected to be out for up anywhere between six to eight weeks.

Speaking to the media O’Neill didn’t hide away from the big miss Powell would be:

“It’s a big blow as he started the season really well and then picked up a quad injury against Swansea that kept him out for a while but we have other midfield options to call upon.”

The Potters have started the season very well and currently sit just outside the top six following their mediocre mid-table finish in the 2020/21 season.

They will see this weekend’s visit to the capital against Millwall as a perfect opportunity to creep back inside the play-off positions especially with Huddersfield facing a tough challenge in the unbeaten Bournemouth.

Stoke may look towards Romaine Sawyers to make the step up and fill Powell’s boots for the time being. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder is on loan from West Brom and has currently registered just one assist across nine games in all competitions.

Depending on the system O’Neill ops for he may also be looking at Sam Surridge to partner Jacob Brown upfront. Surridge has five goal contributions across all competitions so far and may be able to add to his tally if given consistent minutes, an opportunity he may never have gotten had Powell not suffered his mid-week injury.