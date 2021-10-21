Former Manchester City chief Garry Cook was spotted at Pride Park earlier this week, attending the game between Derby County and Luton Town.

Pictures emerged on social media of someone, supposedly Cook, attending Derby County 2-2 draw with Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Cook was reportedly the man behind an American takeover bid at Derby County at the start of the summer. Alan Nixon reported that story in the The Sun and yesterday, he took to Twitter to confirm that Cook was indeed at Pride Park on Tuesday night.

But he’s revealed that Cook wasn’t in attendance with his former American investors, but with some newfound Irish partners.

He tweeted:

Derby. Re the pix from last night. Garry Cook there. Others present were Irish rather than his previous American backers. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 20, 2021

After Derby County entered into administration last month, Nixon then reported that Cook was still interested in a potential takeover of the club (Sun on Sunday, 29.09).

Since, several names have been mentioned as potential buyers – former Rams owner Andy Appleby is said to be in the running, in a bid which also involves Burton Albion chief Jez Moxey.

Derby’s administrators seem to have no shortage of potential suitors and having released several non-disclosure agreements last month, things seem to be ticking along nicely.

On the pitch though, Wayne Rooney’s side remain at the foot of the Championship table. They’re proving hard to beat and are putting points on the board, but draws won’t be enough to save the Rams from relegation come May.

Nevertheless, things are looking up for the crisis club.