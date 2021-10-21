Sheffield United loan star Morgan Gibbs-White’s performances have impressed Wolves boss Bruno Lage, but the Portuguese boss insisted he is happy with the midfielder’s current situation amid a potential recall.

Gibbs-White, 21, has settled into life with Sheffield United very well.

The Wolves loanee has managed three goals and two assists in his first eight outings, putting in some influential performances for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side. As a result, speculation has circulated regarding a potential early return to Molineux in January.

However, Wolves boss Bruno Lage has shown no interest in speculating about a potential early recall.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Lage stated that he is “very happy” with Gibbs-White at the moment, insisting that he is pleased with his current situation with Sheffield United.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Look, even if someone comes, we will take the best decision for us and for the player also.

“I am very happy with Morgan. I look at him as a main player. He felt maybe he wasn’t going to have as much chance to play, so we took the decision to loan him and we are very happy with him.

“Every time we look at the players who are out on loan and every time we are watching the things Morgan is doing. He is working hard and is a very good player.

“We are happy with the way he works with us and also the way that he works with Sheffield United.”

Better off with the Blades?

Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are currently Lage’s go-to options in the middle of the park, so unless Gibbs-White was to dislodge either of them from the starting XI, it may be better for the youngster to stay at Bramall Lane.

A whole season with Sheffield United will allow him to continue his development while picking up game time he probably wouldn’t be getting back at Molineux.

Not only that, but if he continues to perform as he has, it will only see the highly-rated talent’s stock rise further as he bids to fulfil his potential and become a top-quality central midfielder.