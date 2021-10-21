Aston Villa may potentially recall young striker Louie Barry from his Ipswich Town loan spell in January, reports Birmingham Live.

Ipswich started the 2021/22 campaign in dismal fashion and were sat in the relegation zone until a small turn-around in form has seen them rise to 13th and it seems the top six push could be back on.

However, with the chance of the Tractor Boys losing their 18-year-old prospect, could this possibly have a negative effect on their top six push?

Despite being highly thought of at Aston Villa, Barry is only on the fringe of the starting 11 at Ipswich. He has only featured twice in the league so far and five times overall not having a goal contribution to show for it yet. But over the course of a 46 game season players like Barry can be helpful to have at the manager’s disposal.

Birmingham Live are reporting that Villa do indeed have the option of recalling the striker and may be plotting a move to send him to an unnamed League Two side during the January transfer window.

Villa may see this as the best way to move forward with Barry’s career and with Ipswich’s 21 new additions in the summer it seems he has really struggled to get his foot permanently in the door at the Blues.

League Two could offer Barry more consistent game time, from which he will be able to get a good goal return. This will help build his momentum and his confidence, two aspects which are vital in a young player’s game.

Lee Johnson of Sunderland was keen to see Barry make the move to the North East but Barry opted for joining Cook’s side instead, a move he is in no doubt regretting now. Will there be another opportunity for him to move to Sunderland in January and provide Sunderland’s top scorer Ross Stewart with some much-needed competition.