Sunderland loan man Leon Dajaku has said the chance to play in front of big crowds was the main reason behind his decision to head to the Stadium of Light.

Dajaku, 20, linked up with Sunderland in the summer transfer window in an eye-catching deal for the League One side.

The former Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart prodigy arrived from Union Berlin on a season-long basis and has made five appearances since. In the process, he has managed two goals, with his latest coming in the midweek win over Crewe Alexandra.

Now, Dajaku has spoken about his move to Sunderland, opening up on the “big opportunity” it gives him as an emerging talent.

As quoted by the Shields Gazette, the Germany U20s international has said the chance to play in front of big crowds was why he decided to come to England, also saying he wanted to take the chance to play for a “big club” like Sunderland.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It is a big opportunity for a young player myself.

“It is a chance to play big games in front of big crowds at this level – that is why I decided to come to England.