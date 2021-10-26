Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien has started the season in some fashion, surprising the majority of Wearsiders with his five goals and two assists in 12 appearances in all competitions.

O’Brien was signed for the Black Cats from Millwall back in 2020 by now Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson and has since been deployed majorly on the wing and upfront.

The versatile forward was recently linked with a move away in the summer but with his rejuvenated form, what will January hold for O’Brien?

Who’s been linked with O’Brien this season?

It was reported in the summer that Doncaster Rovers were interested in O’Brien but it was incorrect paperwork that forced the deal to fall through on deadline day.

Despite being one of Lee Johnson’s most used players last season it is clear that, because of the new arrivals it might’ve been agreed that it was more beneficial for O’Brien’s development that he went out on loan.

What’s O’Brien’s market value?

Due to the links away only being loan deals, had O’Brien left on a permanent it is unknown how much Sunderland would demand for the 28-year-old.

According to Transfermarkt O’Brien’s market value currently stands at £523,000.

When does O’Brien’s contract expire?

O’Brien’s contract runs out in June 2022 meaning had he left on loan he may never have put on a Sunderland shirt again. Now, after showing some promise, it will give the recruitment team at Sunderland some things to think about because it’s undeniable that he is a good asset to have in the squad.