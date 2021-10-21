Middlesbrough made two changes in midweek against Barnsley after the weekend’s win over Peterborough United, with Lee Peltier and Isaiah Jones coming in for Onel Hernandez and Uche Ikpeazu.

Middlesbrough won against Peterborough 2-0 with Hernandez playing a key part in the victory from left wing-back. So many supporters were surprised to see the on-loan Norwich City man dropped in place of Jones for their game against Barnsley on Wednesday evening.

But after Peltier missed the game against Posh last time out due to suspension and because of Boro’s lack of defensive options, manager Neil Warnock opted instead for a back four with Peltier coming in at left-back.

Equally, Hernandez had been rushed back from injury and so the Middlesbrough manager advised he didn’t want to overwork the Cuban so soon after his return.

“It was nice to get a second defender on!” he said to Teesside Live.

“I thought the midfield did alright with Tav [Marcus Tavernier] and Isaiah out wide. I didn’t want to risk Hernandez even though I thought he did well on Saturday.

“To play 95 minutes like he did on Saturday having ripped his hamstring before, I didn’t want to risk him if I’m honest.

“But Jones came in and did really well along with Tav.”

Middlesbrough take on Cardiff City away from home in Saturday’s early kick-off and Boro will be looking to make it three wins on the spin.

Warnock now knows he has the options to play five at the back, where Hernandez can cover at left wing-back, or deploy a back four, using either Hernandez or Jones further forwards.

Thoughts

Hernandez has been a standout performer when he has played so far this season. But as is the same with any player returning from injury, you don’t want to play them too much to aggravate any further niggles.

With a game just three days after their midweek escapades, Hernandez will likely play a part. He could start the game, or Warnock could again opt for Jones with the Norwich loanee coming off the bench if not back to full fitness.