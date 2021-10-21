Charlton Athletic have sent young forward Hady Ghandour out on loan to Maidstone United, it has been confirmed.

Ghandour, 21, leaves Charlton Athletic on a temporary basis.

Despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed, EFL clubs are still able to do business with non-league sides, giving them the chance to offload young talents on loan in a bid to give them more senior experience.

That is exactly what the Addicks have done with Ghandour, who leaves the Addicks on a short-term deal.

Ghandour will spend the next month plying his trade in the National League South having sealed a loan move to Maidstone United.

The switch will give him the chance to pick up more senior experience after impressing for Charlton Athletic’s U23s. He has managed two senior appearances since arriving from non-league side Tooting and Mitcham in 2020, starting in their Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon this campaign.

The latest loan exit

A selection of Charlton’s top young talents are picking up experience out on loan away from The Valley this season.

James Vennings, Wassim Aouachria, Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Charlie Barker are among those getting some exposure to first-team football as they look to make the step up from the Addicks’ academy.

The situation at Maidstone United

Ghandour joins Maidstone United with the club sat in 2nd place in the National League South after eight games.

They have managed five wins so far and sit five points away from top of the table Dartford.