Rotherham United are understood to have monitored Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues over recent times, according to a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Rotherham United have been keeping tabs on the attacker during his impressive spell at Meadow Lane.

Rodrigues, who is 25-years-old, moved to Notts County in August last year and has been a key player for the Magpies since then.

He has scored 18 goals in 48 games altogether since making the move to England.

Career to date

The Portuguese-born forward started his career in Holland with spells as a youngster at VV Boskant, Wilhelmina Boys and Gemert.

He was snapped up by FC Den Bosch in 2018 and spent two years with the Eerste Divisie outfit, scoring 12 goals in 34 games.

Rodrigues also had a loan spell away at De Treffers during his time at the De Vliert Stadium.

Notts County move

Notts County swooped to sign him and he arrived in the National League as an unknown quantity.

However, he has caught the eye over the past season-and-a-half and has been watched by Rotherham.

What next?

It will be interesting to see if the Millers still hold an interest in him and whether they see him as a target for the upcoming January transfer window.

Notts County won’t want to lose him this winter as they chase down a place in the Play-Offs under Ian Burchnall.