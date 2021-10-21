Bradford City are looking to bolster their squad in January.

Bradford City plan to delve into the transfer market this winter to strengthen their ranks, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Derek Adams took over at Valley Parade this past summer having previously guided Morecambe to a surprise promotion to League One last season.

His side started the campaign well but have won just once in their last nine games now.

Poor form

The Bantams have slipped down to 12th in the league table now and are looking ahead to January to help them rise back into the promotion picture.

‘No doubt about it’…

Following their 3-1 home defeat to Hartlepool United last time out, Adams said: “We will change in January, there is no doubt about it. We will look to add to the squad.

“That happens at any football club, we are going to sign players in January. We will try and make signings in January to strengthen us. Every squad has deficiencies, there probably isn’t a team in this league who won’t make additions in January.”

What next?

Bradford have some tough fixtures coming up and will have to be at their best if they are going to get anything over the next couple of games.

They take on in-form Swindon Town on Saturday at the County Ground. Ben Garner’s side are currently 3rd in the league and beat Sutton United 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Bantams are then in action the weekend against top of the table Forest Green Rovers.