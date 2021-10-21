Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Nigel Adkins.

Here are five early candidates for the job-

Johnnie Jackson

He was Adkins’ assistant and has been placed in caretaker charge alongside Jason Euell. The 39-year-old knows the club inside out and made 279 appearances for them in all competitions.

Alex Neil

The Scotsman has been available since his departure from Preston North End in March and has been weighing up his next move in the game.

Michael Laudrup

His name was thrown around on social media before Adkins took over from Lee Bowyer earlier this year. The Danish boss will be familiar to the Addicks’ owner Thomas Sandgaard.

The 57-years-old has previously managed the likes of Getafe, Spartak Moscow, Mallorca and Swansea City in the past but has been out of the dugout for a few years now.

Derek McInnes

He may feel he has a point to prove in England with his spell at Bristol City from 2011 to 2013 ending in the sack. He spent spent the past eight seasons before this one at Aberdeen but left the Scottish Premiership earlier this year.

Chris Wilder

Could Charlton target this ambitious appointment? He guided Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League and the Addicks could pose a similar challenge.

In an interview with The Sack Race on YouTube in February last year, Wilder spoke about the London side: “It’s a club that I really admire, a very similar club to Sheffield United. Working-class club, the heartbeat of South London, it produces young players, it’s an honest football club”.