Charlton Athletic have parted company with Nigel Adkins, as announced by their official club website. 

Charlton Athletic have made the decision to sack their manager following their poor start to the season.

The Addicks have won just twice out of their opening 13 games and are currently in the relegation zone.

Their 3-2 loss at home to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night was the final straw for Adkins and he has now been dismissed by the League One side.

Read: Five early candidates to replace Nigel Adkins at Charlton Athletic 

Johnnie Jackson has been placed in caretaker charge of the London club and will be assisted by Jason Euell.

Adkins took over from Lee Bowyer earlier this year and made a decent impression during the last campaign.

However, this term has been a disaster for the ex-Southampton, Sheffield United and Hull City boss and he has now left the Valley.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to his departure this morning-