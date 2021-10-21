Charlton Athletic have parted company with Nigel Adkins, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have made the decision to sack their manager following their poor start to the season.

The Addicks have won just twice out of their opening 13 games and are currently in the relegation zone.

Their 3-2 loss at home to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night was the final straw for Adkins and he has now been dismissed by the League One side.

Johnnie Jackson has been placed in caretaker charge of the London club and will be assisted by Jason Euell.

Adkins took over from Lee Bowyer earlier this year and made a decent impression during the last campaign.

However, this term has been a disaster for the ex-Southampton, Sheffield United and Hull City boss and he has now left the Valley.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to his departure this morning-

Boom 💥💥💥 Only 6 weeks too late but we got there in the end. #cafc — Ben (@BenH93_) October 21, 2021

Now it's been done, just have to hope we can somehow turn this around 🤞 the players have got nowhere to hide now, hopefully they can kick on under Jacko and Euell with their Charlton influence while we find the right guy for the job #cafc #COYR — hayley (@Hayley_Tibbs) October 21, 2021

Feel sad that it didn’t work out for Adkins. Seems a lovely, genuine person. But it wasn’t right. #cafc — Marion (@marioncafc1) October 21, 2021

I said I thought a fresh start was needed, but I'm happy to give Jackson and Euell a go. It can't be any worse than what we've put up with recently and they'll have my full support. On to Sunderland we go! #CAFC — Proper Charlton (@ProperCharlton) October 21, 2021

Right decision. Never nice when someone loses their job, and things had started well last year, but a change was absolutely needed, last two games made that blindingly obvious #cafc https://t.co/8AHocpWjCG — Tom Wallin (@Wallin58) October 21, 2021

Nice guy it's just a shame it didn't work out. Hopefully whoever comes in now will turn our season around #cafc — LT™ (@LeeTaylor93) October 21, 2021

Thank you for the hard work @TheNigelAdkins – unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. #cafc — Alfie Hollins (@alfie_tweets) October 21, 2021