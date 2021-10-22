Ellis Harrison has been a peripheral figure at Portsmouth in recent times, primarily playing backup to John Marquis, with the occasional starting nod.

With uncertainty surrounding his future, what does the upcoming January transfer window hold for the forward?

The 27-year-old has been in PO4 since 2019 following a move from Ipswich Town – though he’s never fully established himself in a side managed by either current boss Danny Cowley, nor former boss Kenny Jackett.

Under the existing regime Harrison was being deployed as an impact sub on the heels of Marquis, and a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy threatened to usurp the starting spot, though it never quite transpired for the former Bristol Rovers favourite. An injury suffered against Sutton United in the same competition has derailed his campaign for now, which may bring forward an early Fratton Park exit.

Who’s been linked?

A list of League One suitors were in the frame for the forward’s signature, with Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday among the leading candidates. A deal with the Pilgrims came very close to completion, and Hampshire Live in a subsequent article detailed boss Ryan Lowe’s assessment of Harrison.

What’s his current value?

Harrison’s potential moves didn’t come with any tangible reports of an estimated transfer fee, though his arrival on Portsea Island from the Tractor Boys cost the Blues a reported £450k. Perhaps proof of his underwhelming time on the South Coast, his value on Transfermarkt has dropped to £360k, a fall of nearly £100k – nearly a quarter of what was paid for his services.

The status of Harrison’s contract

Determined to stay and fight for his place, the frontman is running out of time to save his Pompey career, with his contract due to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.