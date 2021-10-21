Fulham beat Cardiff City 2-0 at Craven Cottage last night, with fan favourite Tom Cairney making a goal-scoring return to the side.

Cairney, 30, had been sidelined for the best part of 10 months with a knee injury. The midfielder is a favoured name among Fulham fans and has been since his 2015 arrival, and last night made for an emotional return.

He came on in the second half as his side were chasing the lead against an out of favour Cardiff City side and after less than 10 minutes he’d find himself on the score-sheet, with as classy a goal as he’s ever scored for the club.

He picked up the loose ball on the edge of the Cardiff City penalty box and without hesitation, thumped it into the top corner of the net before running off the celebrate with those Fulham fans who he’s not seen in such a long time.

It was an emotional goal for all involved, and several names took to Twitter afterwards to show their love for Cairney:

Another good result💪🏾.Delighted for @ThomasCairney’s goal for his come back at home⚪️⚫️ #FFCfamily pic.twitter.com/icgkzYtRgb — Neeskens Kebano (@Neeskens_Kebano) October 20, 2021

Nothing more to say than…Ain’t Nobody like @ThomasCairney — Tim Ream (@timream5) October 20, 2021

Thank you @FulhamFC supporters & thanks everybody who made this great night possible, it was so special for our Club captain @ThomasCairney to return after 10 months out & then quickly score a goal to put us ahead on our way to a big win tonight! Welcome back TC! Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/iMt5QnVHOM — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 20, 2021

And of course, the man himself had this simple but poignant message for Fulham fans after the game:

Cairney’s return will not only give Fulham a morale boost but it also gives Marco Silva another option in midfield. The Scot has proved a quality player at Championship level in the past and his return will undoubtedly bolster Fulham’s promotion credentials – he’s been there and done it all before with Fulham, who are next in action against Nottingham Forest this weekend.