Jordan Graham made his first start for Birmingham City in the goalless draw at Huddersfield Town last night.

Graham, 26, joined Birmingham City on a free transfer in the summer.

The Englishman was with Gillingham last season where he netted 12 times in 39 League One outings. He became a wanted man in the summer but it was Birmingham City who snapped up the former Wolves youngster.

But he’s not quite had the start to life at Birmingham City he would’ve been hoping for – Lee Bowyer has limited him to just two Championship outings so far this season, with Graham only starting last night due to injuries to both Maxime Colin and Jeremie Bela.

Graham played the full 90 minutes last night and after the game, he shared this message with Birmingham City fans:

Delighted to make my first start for the club! Was a real graft from everyone but a hard earned point and we move onto Saturday! Unreal away support from you lot!! We keep pushing 💛👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/AYODBJpnPj — Jordan Graham (@JordanGr_11) October 20, 2021

For those travelling fans, it was another painful display of football. They came away with a point and a clean sheet but once again, the football on show was hard to watch and Bowyer continues to come under scathing criticism from fans.

His side are now winless in seven and rapidly falling down the Championship ladder. Blues find themselves in 19th-place of the table and like last season under Aitor Karanka, they could soon find themselves in the bottom three and toying with the threat of relegation into League One.

Something needs to change soon. As for Graham, he’ll no doubt he hoping to build on his performance last night – injuries to both Bela and Colin means that Graham could have a run of fixtures in the side and if he impresses, he could soon find himself as a regular starter in this Blues side.