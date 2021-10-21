Swansea City came from behind to beat West Brom 2-1 in the Championship last night.

Karlan Grant fired the Baggies into the lead after just one minute of play last night. But Russell Martin’s side would stage a second half comeback to eventually win the game, with goals from Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson.

The two have proved excellent summer signings so far and Paterson in particular is getting a lot of praise for his performances since signing for free in the summer.

He scored the winning goal last night, and the opening goal in the 3-0 win v Cardiff City at the weekend – he’s now scored five and assisted four in 13 Championship outings this season.

The Swans earned back-to-back league wins for the first time under Martin last night, moving them up into 15th-place of the Championship table.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about Paterson’s performance last night:

Get in lads.. Fairplay that 2nd half we can beat anyone like that. Give pato the armband — Ross Morgan (@Taff_Tenmen) October 20, 2021

Give Pato the freedom of the city — Michael Telfer (@Telferino147) October 20, 2021

Jamie Paterson could dribble a bowling ball ! 😅 #Swans #SwanseaCity — Ben Charles (@charlo199) October 20, 2021

Joël Piroe & Jamie Paterson intelligence and movement is absolutely sublime. #Swans — Ieuan Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ieuan_Swan) October 20, 2021

Absolutely magnificent second half performance from the Swans. Absolutely battered West Brom and totally deserved those 3 points. Joel Piroe's finishing in front of goal is unreal. Jamie Paterson proving me wrong again. How are West Brom second? MASSIVE WIN ⚫⚪ #Swans — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) October 20, 2021

Unbelievable boys!! Paterson is making a name for himself! #Swans — Al Phillips (@swanny_jack) October 20, 2021