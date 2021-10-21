Birmingham City drew 0-0 away at Huddersfield Town in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City’s struggles continued with another turgid display of football away at top-six contenders Huddersfield Town last night.

Lee Bowyer’s side took a point and a clean sheet but still he comes under criticism for the style of football his side are playing, which has seen them go seven games without a win in the Championship.

Despite last night’s frustrations, on loan midfielder Riley McGree garnered a lot of praise from Blues fans – the Australian international made only his first league start last night but impressed, giving the side some added energy in the final third.

He made 15 appearances on loan last time round but is only on loan for half-a-season this time round.

Nevertheless, Birmingham City fans liked what they saw of the 22-year-old last night – see what they had to say on Twitter below:

The only very slight positive from that garbage was McGree. Begs the question as to why he never plays, though. A performance that delivers more questions than answers, as per usual. — Geoff Birchenall (@AsgardRoot) October 20, 2021

Need to play 4 at the back and 2 wingers that can give service to the strikers. If Chong plays he has to play wide. Sanderson looks a great player and Mcgree played with a lot of energy tonight. Graham and Bela are wingers not wing backs they need to play in the oppositions half. — Darren Perry (@DarrenPerry1971) October 20, 2021

Depressing thing is we’ve only got McGree till January 😢 #bcfc #kro — Tom Oxland (@T_oxland276) October 20, 2021

McGree MOTM. Must start more often before he goes back home. — Stoned Alien (@luke_spooner) October 20, 2021

7. Hogan should be starting for me. Brings energy & pressing to the forward line. 8. By & large, limited Huddersfield chances but at the cost of creating our own 9. McGree looked lively in his first start of the season 10. The squad lacks SERIOUS quality throughout#bcfc — Blues Breakdown (@blues_breakdown) October 21, 2021

Sunjic and GG need to be competing for that spot next to Woods. They both do a job but going forwards they are both dreadful. Thought Mcgree looked good at times and our only threat. But yh has to be Deeney and Hogan and give them a good run of games — mick🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mickyh01) October 21, 2021

McGree was the best out there tonight. Hopefully we will see more of him before he goes back home — Stoned Alien (@luke_spooner) October 20, 2021