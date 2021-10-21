Birmingham City drew 0-0 away at Huddersfield Town in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City’s struggles continued with another turgid display of football away at top-six contenders Huddersfield Town last night.

Lee Bowyer’s side took a point and a clean sheet but still he comes under criticism for the style of football his side are playing, which has seen them go seven games without a win in the Championship.

Despite last night’s frustrations, on loan midfielder Riley McGree garnered a lot of praise from Blues fans – the Australian international made only his first league start last night but impressed, giving the side some added energy in the final third.

He made 15 appearances on loan last time round but is only on loan for half-a-season this time round.

Nevertheless, Birmingham City fans liked what they saw of the 22-year-old last night – see what they had to say on Twitter below: