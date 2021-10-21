West Brom lost 2-1 away at Swansea City in the Championship last night.

West Brom missed the chance to go 2nd in the Championship table after seeing Swansea City come from behind to win 2-1 in South Wales last night.

Karlan Grant had fired the Baggies into the lead after just a minute of play last night. But second half goals from Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson secured an impressive comeback for the Swans, who move up into 15th.

As for West Brom, they now find themselves in 3rd-place and a full six points behind leaders Bournemouth, after a disappointing display all-round.

A number of players stood out as having little impact on last night’s game and one of those was Jordan Hugill – the summer signing on loan from Norwich City is yet to score for the Baggies in nine Championship outings and fans are starting to question his arrival.

See what these West Brom fans said on Twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance last night: