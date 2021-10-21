West Brom lost 2-1 away at Swansea City in the Championship last night.

West Brom missed the chance to go 2nd in the Championship table after seeing Swansea City come from behind to win 2-1 in South Wales last night.

Karlan Grant had fired the Baggies into the lead after just a minute of play last night. But second half goals from Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson secured an impressive comeback for the Swans, who move up into 15th.

As for West Brom, they now find themselves in 3rd-place and a full six points behind leaders Bournemouth, after a disappointing display all-round.

A number of players stood out as having little impact on last night’s game and one of those was Jordan Hugill – the summer signing on loan from Norwich City is yet to score for the Baggies in nine Championship outings and fans are starting to question his arrival.

See what these West Brom fans said on Twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance last night:

Would love to hear hugill’s instructions when coming on,if its ‘close the defender down then give him a little shove after he clears it’ he’s done wonders tonight 👌🏻#wba — Stephen D (@dobo86) October 20, 2021

On 60 mins we bring on Hugill for either Robinson or Grant and weaken our goal scoring options as well as dropping pace. Tonight was poor again #wba — Lee Wickstead©️ (@LeeMWickstead) October 20, 2021

What was the point of bringing Hugill on for Robinson other than make the team weaker 🤷‍♂️ #wba — Mark Rowley (@Rowlster_98) October 20, 2021

You look at the signings #WBA have made Clarke, Hugill, Reach and you realise we are going to struggle for top 6 — Oche Balboa (@itsocheagain) October 20, 2021

Poor. Poor. Poor. Long ball can’t pass to feet high line bound to get caught out eventually Whys Hugill at the club? Ajayi poor. Something needs to change imo. Thoughts? #WBA — JoeTalbot (@JoeTalbotWBA) October 20, 2021

Absolute shambles #wba I never wanna see Robbo taken off for Hugill — up the albion (@Rio_Edwards_0_1) October 20, 2021

Never want to see Hugill in a West Brom shirt again. — RSM (@Rsmalbion) October 20, 2021