QPR can be happy with their start to the 2021/22 campaign, with Mark Warburton’s side currently sat in 5th place.

After 13 games, QPR have managed to collect 21 points. They have won six games, drawn three and lost four.

Despite their strong start to the campaign, The R’s boast the third-worst defensive record in the Championship, with only Cardiff City (22) and Peterborough United (25) conceding more than QPR (20). Shot-stopper Seny Dieng has drawn some criticism this season after starring during the 2020/21 season, which saw him attract plenty of interest.

Amid the links, we take a look at what the next transfer window could hold for Dieng:

Who has been linked with Seny Dieng?

During the summer window, Sheffield United were heavily linked with a move for Dieng (Sun on Sunday, 08.08.21).

It was then stated earlier this month that the Blades could look to reignite their interest if they are unable to recruit Robin Olsen permanently next season (The Star).

What is Dieng’s market value?

As it stands, Transfermarkt has Dieng valued at a lowly £900k.

It would come as a huge surprise to see QPR let the Senegalese ‘keeper leave for as little as that. In fact, it was reported that the R’s valued Dieng at £12m during the summer (Sun on Sunday 05.09.21, pg, 61).

When does Dieng’s QPR contract expire?

Dieng’s contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium has plenty of time remaining, having only penned a new deal last summer.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after last year’s four-year extension.

It awaits to be seen if interest in Dieng crops up once again in the January transfer window. QPR are certainly in no desperate need to offload the shot-stopper, who will be determined to get back to his eye-catching best as Mark Warburton’s side look to make a push for the top-six this season.