Blackburn Rovers have endured a mixed start to the 2021/22 campaign, with Tony Mowbray’s side currently sat in 11th place after 13 games.

It had been an encouraging start to the Championship season for Blackburn Rovers, though a four-game winless run has fans worried that another campaign could fall by the wayside.

Not only are there nerves regarding their on-pitch fate, but a number of key Blackburn players are out of contract next summer. Among those players is Joe Rothwell, who has been a mainstay in the Rovers midfield this season. Amid the uncertainty over his future, we take a look at what the January window could hold for Rothwell:

Who has been linked with Joe Rothwell?

Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers are said to be keeping a close eye on Rothwell’s situation ahead of the January window (The Sun).

Brentford were also said keen on the 26-year-old during the summer transfer window, but their rumoured interest failed to materialise into anything further.

What is Rothwell’s market value?

Transfermarkt currently have Rothwell valued at £1.62m, which seems a pretty lowly fee given the midfielder’s recent performances for Blackburn Rovers.

However, his contract situation may well see Rothwell sold for a little less than expected.

When does Rothwell’s Blackburn Rovers contract expire?

As it stands, Rothwell will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign. Talks have taken place over a new deal but the relevant parties are currently at an impasse.

If Blackburn want to avoid losing him for nothing next summer, they will have to sell him on in the January window.

It will certainly be interesting to see what January brings for former Manchester United youngster Rothwell. If a new contract isn’t agreed, we may well see him move on from Ewood Park in the transfer window, but we may also see contract discussions rumble on for some time yet.