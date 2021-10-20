Bournemouth forward Jamal Lowe “understands” why he dropped to the bench for the Cherries midweek win over Stoke City, Scott Parker has said.

Last weekend, Jamal Lowe scored his first goal in Bournemouth colours as they secured a 2-0 win over Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City.

However, despite notching his first goal for the club in his first start, Lowe returned to the substitutes bench for Tuesday night’s clash against Stoke City.

Now, after Lowe’s brief cameo in the 1-0 victory, Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has opened up on his decision to drop the forward back to the bench.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Parker said that his omission from the starting XI is “part and parcel of having a good squad”, explaining that the short turnaround between fixtures after international duty meant led to the decision, which Lowe understands.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“This is part and parcel of having a good squad.

“Jamal went away (with Jamaica), he came in and took his chance at the weekend, scored a goal and his all-round performance was very good.

“I have to make decisions on what I feel is best against certain teams. On Tuesday night, with the short turnaround as well, that was a factor for Jamal.

“That decision was made that I wanted to go that way really. Jamal understands that, he understands where we currently are.”

Up next for the Cherries

This weekend, Bournemouth host Huddersfield Town at Dean Court as they bid to maintain their undefeated start to the Championship campaign.

A victory could see Parker’s side extend their lead at the top of the table further, with West Brom currently sat in 2nd.

It will be interesting to see if Lowe comes back into the starting XI for Saturday’s clash. When he started against Bristol City, it was Jefferson Lerma who dropped out of the side, with Ryan Christie operating centrally rather than out on the right-wing.