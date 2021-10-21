Jack Rudoni has been a standout performer for AFC Wimbledon so far this season, but what could January hold for the tricky wide-man?

Rudoni, 20, joined the Dons at the age of just 11 and is in his third season with the first-team. Having established himself last season in Mark Robinson’s new-look side, he’s now pushing to become one of the most prolific wingers in the league.

Despite starting the season slowly, Rudoni has now netted four times in just nine games. Creating chances is also a weapon of Rudoni’s with him and Luke McCormick creating the majority of Wimbledon’s attacking threat. Could January be a nervy time for the club?

Who’s Rudoni been linked with?

At the start of the season, QPR were being linked with a move for Rudoni and were rumoured to be considering putting a bid in for the player. However the positive news for Wimbledon fans is that Rudoni has already stated he was ‘right to snub a move away AFC Wimbledon’ and is enjoying his football under Robinson.

What’s Rudoni’s market value?

There’s been no reports of how much Wimbledon will demand for Rudoni’s services. Having been an academy product, any fee Wimbledon receive will be profit. If Rudoni leaves for a free, the Dons will get a tribunal fee for player development.

When is Rudoni contracted to Wimbledon until?

Rudoni signed his last deal in April 2020 with the length of the deal remaining undisclosed. However, it has been made clear that Rudoni’s deal runs till the end of this season. Wimbledon should make it a priority for him to sign a new deal.