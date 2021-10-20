Millwall will be without midfielder George Saville for their clash with Stoke City at the weekend, it has been confirmed.

Prior to Millwall’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United, Saville had picked up four bookings in 12 Championship outings.

As the Lions secured all three points on Tuesday night, the 28-year-old was given a yellow card on the 67th minute after fouling Iliman Ndiaye.

The booking means Saville will now have to sit on the sidelines this weekend when Gary Rowett’s Millwall side face Stoke City at The Den.

Rowett confirmed the Northern Ireland international will miss the tie when speaking with News at Den, adding that there will be “one or two walking wounded” in the tie.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ll be without Sav because he’s got five yellows.

“We’ll probably have one or two walking wounded in there but we’ll certainly get ready to go again [against Stoke].”

Who could feature in his absence?

With Saville sitting out of the clash against Rowett’s former side, the Millwall boss could turn to either Billy Mitchell or Maikel Kieftenbeld to fill the gap.

Both were named on the substitutes bench as goals from Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper secured all three points for Millwall at Bramall Lane, so it will be interesting to see if one of the two come into the middle of the park in Saville’s absence.

It will be the first game of the season Saville is missing, having missed only 31 minutes of Championship action so far this campaign.