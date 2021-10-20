Middlesbrough host Barnsley in the EFL Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough are looking to build on their win last time out, whilst the visitors are chasing their first win in 11 games after four consecutive defeats.

The home side beat Peterborough United 2-0 at the Riverside last weekend and will be hoping for back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Barnsley have won just one game so far this campaign, but will be looking to double their win tally in midweek.

The home side are 14th in the Championship standings, although a win could take them as high as ninth, goal difference permitting. Conversely, the Tykes come into the game in 22nd and in the bottom three. A win could take them out of the relegation zone up to 20th.

Writing in his Sky Sports column this week, pundit David Prutton predicted the outcome of the Wednesday evening clash.

He opted for a home win, with Middlesbrough taking home all three points with a 2-1 win.

Barnsley have lost by one goal in three of their last four defeats, the outlier being a 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough will be favourites going into the game despite very inconsistent form. Their win last time out was impressive and they will fancy their chances against a beleaguered Barnsley side.

Markus Schopp’s side are in need of a win in order to get themselves out of the bottom three and to build. It won’t be an easy game for either side and a goal will likely swing it either way.